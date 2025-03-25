Aasif Sheikh Collapse On Set: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actor Gives Health Update

Veteran television actor Aasif Sheikh, best known as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, was reportedly rushed to a hospital after collapsing on set while filming in Dehradun. The actor was shooting an intense fight sequence when he suddenly fainted, prompting immediate medical attention.

Aasif Sheikh’s Health Update

Following the incident, Aasif shared a health update, revealing that he had been experiencing severe discomfort before collapsing. “I was shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in Dehradun when I started feeling numbness in my foot. Then, sciatica pain made the situation worse,” he stated.

He further added, “I was brought to Mumbai in a wheelchair and have been advised complete bed rest. I landed here on the 18th, and since then, I’ve been resting while undergoing treatment. I think I will need another week of rest before I can return to the camera.”

Exhaustion Behind the Collapse

A source from the production team confirmed that exhaustion played a major role in Aasif’s collapse. Speaking to The Indian Express, the insider stated, “He fainted on set due to exhaustion but is doing fine now. He was quickly rushed to a doctor for proper medical care.”

An industry insider also informed Zoom that the physically demanding nature of the shoot had taken a toll on Aasif. “The fight sequences were intense, and it affected Aasif’s health. He was given immediate medical care and later shifted to Mumbai for further treatment,” the source added.

Aasif Sheikh’s Career

Aasif Sheikh has been a prominent face in Indian television and films since 1988. Apart from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, he has appeared in shows like Samander, Baazaar, Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, Raj, Hassi Woh Phassi, Detective Karan, and Miilee. His filmography includes Karan Arjun, Pandav, Mrityudaata, Banarasi Babu, Vikram, and Auzaar.