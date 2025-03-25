Mannara Chopra Slammed An Airline For Not Allowing Her To Board The Flight, Shared Clip On Internet

Bollywood actress Mannara Chopra recently posted a video on her Instagram story, in which she lashed out at Indigo airline for not letting her board the flight. Mannara said that she was not allowed to board the flight, instead of waiting for so long. In the clip shared on social media, Mannara is seen panicking and requesting the officers to let her board the flight, but to no avail. However, on the internet, the story is opposite, and social media users trolled Mannara for her behavior towards the airline staff.

Mannara Chopra

In this video, Mannara was seen arguing with the airline officers in for not allowing her to board the flight, which she claimed was standing right in front of her. Soon after, a co-passenger waiting at the waiting area of the airport came out in support of the actress and also criticised the airline staff. The passenger called Mannara a celebrity and accused the airline of not helping her.

Mannara Chopra

The passenger said, “She is serving the nation”, while Mannara recorded everything on her phone and shared it on Instagram. The video has now surfaced on the internet, and people have criticized it. Netizens called Mannara bad for her behavior towards the employees. A fan wrote on, ‘Request Yashraj Mukhate to make another bang video on this’. One posted, ‘Guys how can you laugh at her??? She is serving the country, she is a complete thali of drama’.

Mannara Chopra

Let us tell you that this is not the first time Mannara has had a bad experience while traveling. Bigg Boss contestant Mannara often complains about the troubles faced while traveling by flight. Meanwhile, Mannara Chopra has also started her singing career recently. Priyanka Chopra’s cousin has lent her voice to Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Ajeeb Dastan’ from the 1960 film ‘Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai’.