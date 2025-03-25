Black Fame Ayesha Kapoor Tied The Knot With Long-Term Boyfriend Adam Oberoi In Gurudwara In Delhi

Do you remember the little girl from Rani Mukerji’s Black that was released 20 years ago? Well, that young girl has grown up and started her new life by marrying her long-time boyfriend, Adam Oberoi, in a Gurudwara in Delhi according to Sikh rituals. Several videos and pictures of their wedding ceremony are going viral on social media in which Ayesha looked very cute in a pink dress. She has shared wedding photos on social media.

Let us tell you that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Black’ was released in 2005 with Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. Ayesha Kapoor played the role of young Rani in this film and was trained by Ranbir Kapoor, who worked as an assistant director in this film. Ayesha also won a lot of accolades for her strong acting skills.

Ayesha Kapoor made her boyfriend Adam Oberoi her life partner in a private wedding in Delhi, in which only close people were present. For this special day, Ayesha chose a pink lehenga while Adam wore a pastel colored sherwani. Before marriage, Ayesha also had a bachelorette party with her girl gang and has shared the video of the party on Instagram from Kovalam Beach in Kerala.

Let us tell you that Ayesha currently works as an integrative nutrition health coach and was born and raised in Auroville, Tamil Nadu. She is the daughter of Dilip Kapoor, founder of luxury brand Hidesign. After a successful debut with the film ‘Black’ in Bollywood Ayesha also played the role of a child artist in ‘Sikander’ in the year 2009. However, after giving hits in Bollywood she distanced herself from the film industry without announcing any reason behind her move and has been working as the health cum nutrition coach with successful clients.