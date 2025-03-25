Shoaib Ibrahim Celebrated Birthday of His Mother-In-Law Amid Ramadan Celebration, Pictures Inside

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are enjoying their family time these days. Amid celebrating the holy month of Ramadan, the couple celebrated Dipika’s mother’s birthday together with their close family members. The birthday was celebrated with laughter, love and plates full of delicious food. To make the day special, Dipika spent a lot of time and effort choosing a cake for her mother and a new video on her channel shows all this.

Sharing the vlog on her YouTube channel, Dipika said, “Mom loves the pineapple flavour. We have never had cheesecake before, so I ordered one of those, along with a small Biscoff and a small tiramisu.” Shoaib also shared his plans for the day, and then he reached his mother-in-law’s house with the family. He said, “We are celebrating at home, but later we will go out for dinner. We are also taking everyone for Eid shopping.”

From the celebrations to the Eid preparations, everything looks good and he left with Dipika along with his younger son Ruhaan. On reaching the location, Dipika said that whoever wakes up Ruhan will have to stay with him till 3 am. With this light-hearted joke, everyone came together to celebrate Dipika’s mother’s birthday.

Let us tell you that apart from the birthday celebrations, the family is busy celebrating Ramadan and Iftar. Dipika is experimenting with different foods, which has made the festive atmosphere even more joyous. Meanwhile, Shoaib recently took his nephew Rehan shopping and also gifted him a suit. Shoaib and Dipika have also recently bought a house where Dipika’s mother used to live on rent earlier. Sharing the incident, Shoaib said, ‘We are happy to buy a house for Ammi. Now we all live together in the same building and there are no plans to leave the house.’