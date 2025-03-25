Angry Crowd Throws Stones And Bottles At Sonu Nigam During A Concert, The Singer Pleads For Safety

Sonu Nigam is one of the most loved singers of the entertainment industry but this time he had to face one such incident that gave pain to everyone. Actually, during a concert, an angry crowd of spectators started throwing stones and bottles at the singer for unknown reasons. However, luckily, the singer was not hurt and now many videos of this incident are going viral, in which he is seen calming the audience.

Sonu Nigam

Let us tell you that this incident is from ‘Engifest 2025’ of Delhi Technical University (DTU). Sonu Nigam was to perform in this festival. When the singer reached the stage, a part of the crowd started throwing stones and bottles at the stage. Seeing this, he tried to stop his performance midway. During this time more than one lakh students were present there.

Sonu Nigam

According to some of the media reports, Sonu Nigam tried to calm the angry crowd of students and pleaded with the audience, saying, ‘I have come here for you, so that we can all have a good time. I am not telling you not to enjoy, but please don’t do this.’ Sonu also said from the stage that his team members are getting injured.

Sonu Nigam

A viral video of the event shows that initially the crowd threw small things towards Sonu Nigam, but the singer did not say anything. He was seen laughing and smiling at this in the video clip. During this, a spectator also threw a pink headband towards him, which he was seen wearing while singing the song ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal’. However, there is no clear information about why the crowd flared up and started throwing at him. It is believed that the university students started this in fun and excitement, which later became horrific. At present, no exact information has been found about this.