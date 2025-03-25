Sonu Sood’s Wife Sonali Injured In Mumbai-Nagpur Highway Accident

Sonali Sood, wife of Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, was involved in a road accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway. The incident occurred on Monday when the car she was travelling in collided with a truck. Sonali was accompanied by her sister and her nephew, both of whom were also affected by the crash.

Following the accident, Sonali and her nephew were admitted to Nagpur’s MAX Hospital, where they remain under medical observation. Her sister sustained minor injuries but is reported to be out of danger. Sonu Sood, who was not present at the time of the accident, rushed to Nagpur early Tuesday morning to be by his wife’s side.

Speaking to India Today, Sonu Sood reassured that Sonali is recovering well. “She’s doing fine now. Had a miraculous escape. Om Sai Ram,” he said.

Sonu Sood, known for his philanthropic efforts, has a history of stepping up in moments of crisis. Three years ago, he personally rescued a 19-year-old boy involved in a severe accident in Moga, Punjab. The incident occurred on a flyover where Sonu happened to be passing by. Noticing the wreckage, he stopped to help, despite the added challenge of the car’s central locking system preventing easy access. After considerable effort, the unconscious boy was freed and rushed to the nearest hospital, where he made a full recovery.

Beyond his humanitarian work, Sonu Sood has also been making waves in Bollywood. This year, he made his directorial debut with Fateh, a film centred around cybercrime. In the movie, Sonu plays an ex-special ops officer with a dark past, determined to dismantle a vast digital terror network.

Reflecting on his promotional tour for Fateh, Sonu shared his deep connection to Kolkata, where his wife hails from. “The city of joy has always been incredibly warm to me. Returning to Howrah Bridge, where I once shot a film, brought back special memories. Visiting the coffee shop and temple made it even more meaningful,” he said.

He further added, “Fateh is a film very close to my heart, and sharing it with this wonderful city feels like a full-circle moment. I hope Kolkata extends the same love and support to Fateh as it has given me over the years.”