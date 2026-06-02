“Our Society Won’t Accept This”: Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Family’s Reaction To Gangster

Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has revealed that her family struggled to accept her decision to join films, recalling the painful reaction she received after her breakthrough movie Gangster.

Speaking during the promotions of her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, the actor reflected on growing up in a conservative household where cinema was often looked down upon.

“Movies Were Looked Down Upon In Our Household”

Kangana said she grew up in a family with an academic and political background in Himachal Pradesh, where people did not consider films a respectable profession. She revealed that her parents avoided film-related content and viewed Bollywood negatively during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The actor added that even after she found success in the industry, her parents still felt uncomfortable with her career choice. Kangana also recalled asking her mother to move in with her because she felt lonely, but her mother responded that Kangana had chosen this life for herself.

Kangana Says Parents Focused On “Those Scenes” In Gangster

The actor became emotional while recalling her parents’ reaction to her debut film Gangster in 2006. Kangana said her father showed little reaction, while her mother worried about society judging her on-screen scenes.

She admitted the response broke her heart, as she had hoped her family would appreciate her performance instead.

National Awards Changed Her Family’s Perspective

Kangana revealed that things began to change after she received major honours, including National Film Awards and the Padma Shri. She said her parents finally felt proud when they saw the nation recognise her achievements.

The actor also recalled receiving a letter of appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan after Queen.



Why Kangana Chose Women-Centric Cinema

Kangana said her upbringing inspired her to choose meaningful, female-led films over glamorous or “item number” roles. She said she wanted to create a space for herself that aligned with her values. She has built a reputation for headlining unconventional and women-centric films.