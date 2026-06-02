Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani’s Uncha Lamba Kad Forever Sparks Mixed Reactions, Fans Compare It to Katrina Kaif’s Original Version

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is bringing back one of the most iconic songs from the Welcome franchise with a modern twist. The actor has unveiled Uncha Lamba Kad Forever, a revamped version of the beloved 2007 track Uncha Lamba Kad, from his upcoming comedy entertainer Welcome to the Jungle. While the song has generated excitement among fans of the franchise, its release has also sparked a wave of mixed reactions on social media, with many viewers comparing the new version to the original featuring Katrina Kaif.

Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani

Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani’s Song Trolled

The newly released track features Akshay Kumar alongside Disha Patani, showcasing energetic dance moves, colorful visuals, and a celebratory atmosphere. The song attempts to blend nostalgia with contemporary music trends while retaining the essence of the original hit. Packed with vibrant choreography and upbeat beats, Uncha Lamba Kad Forever aims to appeal to both longtime fans of the franchise and younger audiences discovering the song for the first time.

Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani

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The recreated version has been sung by Anand Raj Anand and Rubayi. While the original lyrics by Sameer have been retained, the song also includes fresh additions written by Megha Bali. According to the makers, the objective was to preserve the familiar melody while introducing a modern presentation that resonates with today’s audience. The result is a high-energy dance number designed to capture the spirit of celebration and entertainment that the Welcome franchise is known for.

Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani

Despite its grand presentation, the song has received a mixed response online. Many fans praised the visuals and production value, but others felt that the original version remains unmatched. Several social media users expressed nostalgia for the chemistry shared by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the 2007 film. Comments flooded social media shortly after the song’s release, with some viewers claiming that the remake failed to recreate the charm of the original track.

Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani

Others specifically mentioned that the song reminded them of Katrina’s memorable screen presence in Welcome. Some users criticized the trend of recreating classic songs, arguing that certain tracks should remain untouched, while others appreciated the effort to introduce a beloved song to a new generation.