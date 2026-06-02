Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why Her Parents Were Unhappy After Watching Her Debut Film ‘Gangster’

Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has opened up about one of the most emotional phases of her career, revealing that her parents were far from pleased after watching her debut film Gangster in 2006. Despite the film’s commercial success and her widely appreciated performance, Kangana says her family’s reaction left her deeply hurt. The actress, who is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata, reflected on her early struggles in Bollywood and the challenges she faced in gaining acceptance from her family.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s Family Was Skeptical About Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, was raised in a family that viewed the film industry with caution. Speaking about her early days in cinema, the actress revealed that her parents were uncomfortable with her decision to pursue acting and had reservations about the entertainment industry. According to Kangana, her family believed that Bollywood was not a suitable career choice and remained unconvinced even after she achieved success with her debut film.

Kangana Ranaut

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The actress shared that although Gangster became a hit and introduced her as a promising new talent, her parents were not impressed by her performance in the way she had hoped. Recalling the experience, Kangana said she eagerly awaited feedback from her family after the release of Gangster. However, instead of discussing her acting skills, her parents focused on certain romantic and bold scenes featured in the film.

Kangana Ranaut

The actress admitted that this reaction deeply upset her because she felt her hard work and performance had been overlooked. Kangana revealed that she had expected her family to appreciate her acting journey and dedication, but their concern centered around how society would perceive those scenes rather than the artistic aspects of the film.

Kangana Ranaut

Over the years, Kangana continued to establish herself as one of Bollywood’s most talented performers. However, she says a major turning point came in 2014 with the release of Queen. The film earned widespread critical acclaim, and Kangana’s performance was celebrated across the industry. She recalled feeling particularly encouraged when legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan personally praised her work. According to Kangana, that moment helped her understand the difference between artistic appreciation and the perspective of someone who is not connected to the film industry.