Meenakshi Seshadri Celebrates Son Josh’s Harvard Graduation, Shares Emotional Note: ‘We Are So Proud of You’

Veteran Bollywood actress Meenakshi Seshadri is currently making headlines not only for her much-anticipated return to the entertainment industry but also for a heartwarming family milestone. The actress recently shared an emotional post celebrating her son Josh’s graduation from Harvard University, leaving fans and well-wishers delighted. Taking to social media, Meenakshi posted pictures and videos from the graduation ceremony and expressed immense pride in her son’s achievements.

Meenakshi Seshadri

Meenakshi Seshadri Pens a Heartfelt Message for Her Son

Her heartfelt message quickly won the admiration of fans and celebrities alike. Sharing memorable moments from the graduation ceremony, Meenakshi congratulated her son on completing his studies and stepping into a new phase of life. In her emotional note, the actress wrote that she and her family had witnessed Josh excel throughout his academic journey and were thrilled to see him graduate from Harvard as part of the Class of 2026.

Meenakshi Seshadri

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She expressed pride not only in his academic accomplishments but also in the kind, compassionate, and grounded person he has become. Meenakshi further wished her son happiness, strength, and success as he embarks on a new chapter in life, ending her message with blessings and encouragement for his future endeavors. The post quickly went viral, attracting congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and members of the film fraternity.

Meenakshi Seshadri

Many followers praised Josh’s achievement and applauded Meenakshi for sharing such a touching family moment. Several users commented on how proud every parent feels when their child reaches an important milestone like graduation. Fans also praised the actress for maintaining a close bond with her children despite living away from the film industry for many years.

Meenakshi Seshadri

Several celebrities from the entertainment industry joined in celebrating the occasion. Veteran actress Raveena Tandon extended her congratulations and blessings to the family. Actress Sonam Khan also commented on the post, praising Josh and wishing him success in his future endeavors. The overwhelming response highlighted the affection and respect Meenakshi continues to enjoy within the industry decades after her peak years in Bollywood.