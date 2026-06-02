R Madhavan’s Wife Sarita Shares Heartwarming Birthday Tribute, Gives Fans a Glimpse Into Their Life in Dubai

Actor, filmmaker, and producer R Madhavan received an outpouring of love and wishes on his 56th birthday, but one message that particularly touched fans came from his wife, Sarita Birje. Celebrating the special occasion, Sarita shared an emotional video featuring several unseen moments from their family life in Dubai, offering fans a rare glimpse into the actor’s personal world. The touching tribute quickly won hearts on social media, with fans praising the couple’s enduring bond and the beautiful memories captured in the video.

R Madhavan

Sarita Birje’s Special Birthday Surprise for R Madhavan

On June 1, Sarita Birje took to social media to wish her husband a happy birthday with a heartfelt video montage. The clip featured a collection of candid family moments, romantic memories, and everyday glimpses of their life together in Dubai. The video opens with Madhavan, Sarita, and their son Vedant enjoying a meal together before transitioning into several intimate and joyful moments from their life abroad.

R Madhavan and Sarita

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Set to the iconic song Vaseegara from the 2001 romantic film Minnale, the video beautifully captures the actor’s life beyond the spotlight. The birthday tribute showcases several memorable moments featuring Madhavan and his family. From romantic walks hand-in-hand with Sarita on the streets of Dubai to cozy dinner dates, the video highlights the couple’s strong relationship after more than two decades of marriage.

R Madhavan and Sarita

In one clip, Madhavan is seen riding a bike through Dubai while smiling at the camera. Another scene shows him relaxing at home with his pet dog. The video also includes glimpses of the actor enjoying golf, spending time with his mother, and cherishing family moments with loved ones. The montage paints a picture of a balanced life where Madhavan successfully manages his responsibilities as a husband, father, and entertainment industry professional.

R Madhavan and Sarita

Along with the video, Sarita penned a heartfelt message expressing her love, admiration, and gratitude for her husband. She described Madhavan as a loving husband and a wonderful father, thanking him for the guidance, support, and affection he brings to their family every day. Sarita also praised his hard work, dedication, and achievements, noting that the entire family feels proud of everything he has accomplished throughout his career.