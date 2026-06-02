Bobby Deol Reveals Mother Prakash Kaur Used to Beat Him for Skipping School, Sunny Deol Shares Similar Childhood Memories

Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol have often spoken about the immense respect and admiration they have for their parents, veteran actor Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. While Dharmendra is celebrated as one of Indian cinema’s greatest stars, the Deol brothers credit their mother for instilling discipline and values in their lives. Recently, Bobby Deol opened up about his childhood during an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, revealing that he frequently got into trouble because he disliked going to school.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol Shared Childhood Memories

The actor shared how his mother, Prakash Kaur, played a strict role in ensuring that he stayed focused on his education. During the interview, Bobby Deol was asked whether he had been a good student during his school years. The actor candidly admitted that academics were never his strong suit. Laughing about his childhood experiences, Bobby revealed that he often received scoldings and punishments because he disliked attending school.

Bobby Deol

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According to the actor, his reluctance toward studies regularly led to complaints from teachers, which eventually reached his mother. Bobby recalled an interesting incident from his school days when teachers complained about the language he spoke. The actor explained that he primarily communicated in Hindi during his childhood. However, since he was studying in an English-medium school, teachers expected students to converse in English.

Bobby Deol

He revealed that the school authorities informed his mother that he frequently spoke Hindi instead of English and jokingly suggested that if he preferred speaking Hindi, he should be enrolled in a Hindi-medium school. The complaint did not go down well at home, and Bobby admitted that his mother was far from pleased. Remembering those days, Bobby said that his mother took his education very seriously and was determined to make sure he attended school regularly.

Bobby Deol

The actor revealed that he was often reprimanded for avoiding classes and that his mother would personally ensure that he reached school. He recalled that because their home was located close to the school, she would sometimes escort him there herself after scolding him for trying to skip classes. The experience eventually pushed him to improve his English language skills. Bobby shared that he became so accustomed to English over time that he now often thinks in English rather than Hindi.