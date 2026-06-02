Sonakshi Sinha’s Mother Poonam Sinha Had Already Guessed Her Relationship With Zaheer Iqbal Before Marriage

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal continue to be one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in the industry. Their love story, dating journey, and eventual marriage attracted significant attention from fans and media alike. While the couple faced criticism and trolling from some quarters after announcing their relationship and wedding, it appears that Sonakshi’s mother, Poonam Sinha, had sensed their romance long before they made it official.

Sonakshi Sinha

Farah Khan Visits Sonakshi and Zaheer’s Home

Recently, an interesting anecdote about Sonakshi and Zaheer’s relationship surfaced during a candid conversation on filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s YouTube channel, giving fans a glimpse into how their families first met and how Poonam Sinha quietly picked up on the growing bond between the two. A few days ago, Farah Khan visited Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s residence for a special episode on her YouTube channel.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

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Accompanied by her popular cook Dilip, Farah spent time chatting with the couple and their family members. The episode featured several heartwarming and humorous moments, including appearances by Sonakshi and Zaheer’s mothers. During the conversation, Farah asked the couple about the first time their families met and whether their parents had any idea about their relationship at the time.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Recalling the memorable evening, Sonakshi revealed that the first meeting between both families took place at a gathering hosted by actress Huma Qureshi. According to Sonakshi, the event was attended by members of both families as well as Huma Qureshi’s parents. Everyone spent the evening chatting, laughing, and enjoying each other’s company in a relaxed atmosphere.

Sonakshi Sinha

At the time, neither Sonakshi nor Zaheer had publicly spoken about their relationship, but their growing closeness had already started becoming noticeable to those around them. During the conversation, Farah Khan directly asked Poonam Sinha whether she had any idea about Sonakshi and Zaheer’s relationship during that gathering. Poonam responded with a smile and admitted that she had begun suspecting something. She revealed that one particular moment at the party caught her attention.