‘I Was Dependent Partner’, Lalit Modi Defends Sushmita Sen Against ‘Gold Digger’ Claims, Calls Her ‘A Real Diamond’

Businessman and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has once again opened up about his past relationship with actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Nearly four years after their relationship made headlines across the country, Lalit Modi has strongly defended Sushmita against the criticism and allegations she faced when their romance became public in 2022.

Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi Defends Sushmita Sen

In a recent conversation, Lalit Modi described Sushmita Sen as an independent, successful, and self-made woman who never relied on anyone financially. He also expressed disappointment over the negative comments and assumptions that surfaced online after he publicly announced their relationship. When Lalit Modi shared photographs with Sushmita Sen on social media in 2022, the announcement immediately went viral. While many fans wished the couple well, others criticized the actress and accused her of being interested in wealth and status.

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen

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Addressing those allegations, Lalit Modi firmly dismissed the claims and praised Sushmita for her achievements and financial independence. According to Modi, Sushmita has built her success through hard work and dedication. He emphasized that she never depended on anyone for money and was fully capable of taking care of herself. He stated that Sushmita had earned everything on her own and was among the most self-reliant women he had ever known.

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi revealed that during their time together, Sushmita Sen never expected him to pay for her expenses. He shared that whenever they went out together, she often paid her own bills and handled her expenses independently. Modi even jokingly remarked that, in some ways, he felt like the dependent partner in the relationship. Praising Sushmita’s character, he said that people who labeled her as someone interested in money were completely mistaken.

Lalit Modi

According to him, the actress never sought financial support from anyone and had built a successful life through her own efforts. Lalit Modi did not hold back while expressing admiration for the former beauty queen. He described Sushmita as a remarkable woman with an inspiring personality and said she deserved appreciation rather than criticism. Referring to the actress as “a real diamond,” Modi said her value lies not in material possessions but in her strength, independence, and character.