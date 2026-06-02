Saif Ali Khan Reveals The Only Script That Can Reunite Him With Kareena Kapoor On Screen. Read to know more!!

Saif Ali Khan Reveals The Only Script That Can Reunite Him With Kareena Kapoor On Screen. Read to know more!!

After more than a decade without sharing screen space, Saif Ali Khan has finally revealed what could convince him to work with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan again, and it comes with a strong Hollywood-inspired twist.

In a recent interview, Saif admitted that the couple has intentionally stayed away from acting together because real-life comfort does not always translate into compelling on-screen chemistry. According to the actor, audiences often find “happy real-life couples” boring on screen unless the story offers something unexpected.

The Hollywood Film That Inspired Saif’s Idea

Saif shared that he would love to reunite with Kareena in a project similar to the Hollywood film Murder Mystery, starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. He hinted that a quirky murder mystery or a story packed with conflict and unpredictability could make their pairing exciting again. The actor explained that discomfort and tension often create better chemistry between characters, whereas being overly comfortable with each other can make performances feel too safe.

Saif Recalls A Commercial That Changed His Perspective

Interestingly, Saif pointed out that one of their Tata Play commercials actually made him reconsider working together again. In the ad, Kareena reportedly played a domestic help while Saif portrayed a driver, a completely unconventional dynamic that broke away from their glamorous celebrity image.

For Saif, that unexpected casting made the pairing feel fresh and entertaining.

A Beloved Bollywood Pair Fans Still Want To See

Saif and Kareena have earlier worked together in films like Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod, becoming one of Bollywood’s most-loved real-life couples. The duo got married in 2012 and continue to remain fan favourites both on and off screen.

While there is no official film announcement yet, Saif’s latest comments have certainly sparked hope among fans waiting to watch the couple reunite on the big screen once again.