A ‘Grand’ Balance: Neena Gupta Wants Granddaughter To Call Her By Name!

Veteran actress Neena Gupta has always been known for breaking conventions, both in her professional and personal life. As she steps into grandparenthood, her approach remains refreshingly unconventional. The actress recently revealed that she prefers her granddaughter, Matara, to call her by name rather than the traditional ‘Naani.’

In a candid conversation with ANI, Neena shared her perspective on the modern grandparent-grandchild relationship. “I don’t feel like a grandmother. In fact, I have told the little one not to call me ‘Naani’ but to call me Neena,” she said.

Masaba Gupta’s Journey to Motherhood

Neena Gupta’s daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, embraced motherhood in October 2024 with her husband, actor Satyadeep Mishra. Masaba was previously married to film producer Madhu Mantena, but their marriage ended in 2019. She later found love again with Satyadeep, whom she married on January 27, 2023.

On October 11, 2024, during Maha Ashtami, Masaba and Satyadeep welcomed their daughter, Matara. The couple announced the news on Instagram the following day. Since then, Masaba has been sharing glimpses of her journey as a new mother, including a special moment in January 2025 when she posted an image of a gold bangle engraved with her daughter’s name. Explaining the significance of the name, Masaba wrote:

“Three months with my Matara. The name embodies the divine feminine energies of nine Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes!

Neena Gupta’s Upcoming Film

On the professional front, Neena Gupta has a packed schedule with her upcoming film Hindi-Vindi. The film, produced by Sunny Shah, Anil Sharma, and Aniket Deshkar, explores intergenerational language barriers in the migrant community. It stars Mihir Ahuja and Australian singer Guy Sebastian.

Neena will portray a sharp-witted grandmother who is also a music teacher in India. Speaking about the project, she said, “It is an emotional and very real story that people will connect with. Music plays a major role in the film, and that’s why we have Guy (Sebastian), who plays the father. It’s filled with emotions, beautiful music, and authenticity.”

As she continues to balance her personal life and professional commitments, Neena Gupta remains an icon of individuality, embracing grandparenthood on her own terms.