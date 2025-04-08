‘Bigg Boss Is Not For Me, OTT Is Like A Soft P*orn’, Karan Patel Opened Up On Not Getting Work For 6 Years

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ fame Karan Patel, who was also seen in Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, said that he has the most trouble waking up in the morning. The actor recently talked about his struggles in the industry in Harsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh’s podcast and said, ‘I used to do daily soaps even after coming late, what would I have done if I had come on time?’ Harsh said, ‘He was the only actor in the TV industry who had a vanity van.’

Karan Patel

Talking about this, Karan said, ‘We used to have, we used to work 370 days out of 365 days. We don’t have that system in daily soaps that you have a bank of episodes.’ The actor further revealed how his director used to treat her and said, ‘Hey, hurry up, this is a night segment and many times in a hurry… once I abused, but the character was Punjabi so no one understood what I was saying.’

Karan Patel

The actor further said, ‘Donkeys, horses, everyone is running in a race here’. Talking on Bharti and Harsh’s show, Karan said, ‘Bigg Boss is not made for me. OTT is like a soft PO*n for me in today’s date. Now no one goes to give auditions, everyone automatically becomes an actor without giving auditions and think they will become successful without hard work’.

Karan Patel

Karan further said, ‘Now the casting of people is also being done according to the reel, according to the followers. We do not have the guts to experiment. The biggest problem with us is that if something works in the South, then we will do it. Now Dharma and Yash Raj, the father of romance, are also making thrillers for OTT, forgetting their genre.’ Harsh asked him, ‘ Do you not get good roles?’ Karan said, ‘No friend, not only good but even bad ones do not come. A person will do only if they get an offer. I have not got a single offer for 6 years. TV is no longer there, now everything has come on the web.’