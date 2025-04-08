Agastya Nanda’s Sweet Gesture For Simar Bhatia Winning Everyone’s Hearts On The Internet, Pictures Inside

Bollywood’s one of the most popular and successful actors Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda has been in the news for his affair with Suhana Khan. He was recently spotted at an event in Mumbai where he was accompanied by Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia, instead of Suhana Khan, which led to speculations of them dating. The two made a red carpet entry at the event together and grabbed everyone’s attention as they posed together on the red carpet.

Agastya Nanda And Simar Bhatia

Meanwhile, Agastya is receiving a lot of praise for doing the same from the netizens. Let us tell you that Simar Bhatia is Akshay’s sister, Alka Bhatia’s daughter. It is being reported that she is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Agastya in Sriram Raghavan’s film ’21’. The two attended the event together as they will be seen together in the film soon. But Agastya did something that won everyone’s hearts.

Simar Bhatia

Let us tell you that Agastya Nanda looked stunning in a dark navy blue outfit, which he paired with a jacket, matching t-shirt, and tailored pants. On the other hand, Simar Bhatia looked amazing in a bold animated dragon-themed black dress, which looked glamorous. The two made a cute pair as they posed together on the red carpet. But what people liked was Agastya’s modesty and how he asked Simar to pose first and get a solo photo.

Agastya Nanda

Recently, Suhana was spotted having dinner with Agastya, Navya Naveli Nanda, and her father, Nikhil Nanda, in Bandra, which further fuelled speculations about her relationship with Agastya. Earlier, Suhana and Agastya were spotted together at the Wankhede Stadium during an IPL match, where they supported the Kolkata Knight Riders along with Navya Naveli Nanda and Ananya Panday.