Netizens Are Amazed To See The Beauty of Rajesh Khanna’s Granddaughter Naomika Saran, Pictures Inside

Naomika Saran, granddaughter of veteran Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna and beautiful actress Dimple Kapadia, was recently spotted walking the red carpet in Mumbai. During this, she was accompanied by her grandmother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, and both of them posed together for the paparazzi. Several pictures and videos from the event are going viral on social media, in which both are looking very beautiful.



Naomika Saran

However, people’s eyes have not been able to move away from Naomika since then, and everyone is just looking at her mesmerizingly. Let us tell you that Naomika Saran looked very beautiful in a short black dress, which clearly reflected her beauty. With soft curls waving on her shoulders, she won the hearts of fans who were not expecting to see the granddaughter of late superstar Rajesh Khanna in this star-studded party.

Naomika Saran

As soon as the videos and pictures of Naomika surfaced online, fans flooded the comments with praises. One user wrote, ‘She resembles Rajesh Khanna sir very much. He was very handsome’. A fan wrote, ‘Wow, she looks very beautiful, that too with an innocent face. The internet was soon abuzz with comments and reactions from the netizens. Many wondered if Naomika could be the next big actress from Bollywood’s first family of stardom.

Naomika Saran

For those who don’t know who Naomika is, let us tell you that she is the daughter of Rinke Khanna and Samir Saran. Rinke is a former actress and the youngest daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. The couple got married in 2003 and Naomika was born in 2004. Her maternal uncle is none other than Akshay Kumar, who is married to Twinkle Khanna. Their children are Aarav and Nitara.