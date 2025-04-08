“People Are Like Dogs, They Will Bark”, Sunita Ahuja Opened Up On Divorce Rumours, Put An End To Separation Discussions!

Amidst the ongoing speculation about their divorce, one of Bollywood’s most famous actors, Govinda, and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have finally put an end to the rumors of separation. Although Govinda’s lawyer, Lalit Bindal, has confirmed that Sunita had filed for divorce a few months ago, and said that the issues have been resolved since then. He also assured that the couple is very happy with each other and are not separating.

Now, Sunita Ahuja has also responded in strong words to trolling and cleared her stand on divorce rumors. She said that even though people say negative things, she has started taking them in a positive way. Referring to people who constantly speculate, she said, “Positive hai ya negative hai. If it is positive, then I know. I think people are dogs, they will bark.”

She further added that unless someone hears something directly from her or Govinda, they should not believe anything about their divorce. Sunita also talked about how she feels blessed to have a loving husband and two beautiful children and said, “Jab tak aap mere ya Govinda ke saath mujhe kuch na sunlo to aap ye na sochho kya hai kya na hai. Gossip doesn’t affect me.”

Talking about her son Yashvardhan’s Bollywood debut, Sunita shared that she has always motivated him to make his own identity and not stay in his father’s shadow. Let us tell you that Yash has already worked as an assistant director in films like Dishoom, Baaghi and Kick 2. She remembered that she told him, ‘Maine bola tu khud bhi Yashvardhan ban sakta hai. Ye mat soch ki banega ya nahi banega. Govinda is in his own place, there will be no one like him.’