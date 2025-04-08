Major Revelation Made On Ankita Lokhande’s Pregnancy In ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, Read To Know More!

Pavitra Rishta fame and small screen actress Ankita Lokande is currently seen in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ and her pregnancy is often discussed in this show. Popular comedian Krushna Abhishek often raises the topic of when she will have a baby. Even when the actress’s mother-in-law came to the premiere of the show, she also complained that she had not yet received the fruits of the love of her daughter-in-law and son, and she is waiting for grandchildren.

Now it is revealed when the actress will become a mother and be blessed with a baby. Actually, this time in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, two astrologers, Sanjeev Thakur and Shashi Thakur, will come as guests and will make some predictions related to the life of the contestants of the show. Now in the promo of the show, Krushna Abhishek asked the astrologers, ‘I have a small question, when will Chanku come to Anku-Manku’s house?’ Hearing this, Ankita slaps him hard.

Here, astrologer Sanjeev Thakur replies, ‘Now there will be some difficulties… and there will be a delay.’ Vicky also agrees to this of the astrooger. But then Shashi Thakur says, ‘In 2025, two ladies are going to have children here. One Bharti and one Ankita.’ On hearing this, both of them hug each other happily. On the other hand, Vicky says, ‘I am having a delay… and she is having it.’ Hearing this, Rubina gets completely shocked, and Krushna also starts laughing.

Let us tell you that popular comedian Bharti Singh always wanted two children. Ever since having a son, she has often been seen mentioning in her vlogs and various shows that she wants another son or daughter. However, there was no proper response from her husband, Harsh. Now, how true this prediction is, will be known in the coming time. At present, fans are also expressing happiness on hearing about Ankita’s baby.