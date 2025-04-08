Suniel Shetty Talks About His Excitement For Playing With His Granddaughter And His Wife, Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is one of the fittest actors in the film industry. The 63-year-old actor has recently become a grandfather and is eagerly waiting to play with his granddaughter. But before that, he is focusing on his fitness so that he can spend quality time with his cute little angel. On ‘World Health Day’, the actor talked about how he stays fit and healthy even at this age, and also talked about his granddaughter.

In a conversation with one of the media houses, Suniel Shetty discouraged the youth from taking steroids and instead motivated them to exercise, consume healthy food, and stay fit. Talking about his fitness, the actor said, ‘I am over 60 and the only reason I train my abs is so that I can walk straight. I don’t bend and drag my legs.’ During the same conversation, he also talked about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, and their daughter.

Suneil Shetty said that it is Athiya’s little angel that inspires him to work out and stay motivated. And he wants to play with her without getting tired. The actor said, ‘Tomorrow I will be able to play with my granddaughter without taking a break for two seconds. Because the child’s energy is going to be different.’

Let us tell you that the actor further said that the biggest excitement in his life right now is to come home and spend time with his wife, Mana Shetty, and his granddaughter. Suneil said, ‘There are some things for which you should be excited and should wait for them in the future too. I am excited to come back home and spend time with Mana. The biggest excitement in my life right now is that child.’