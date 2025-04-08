Alia Bhatt Burns Crumble, Melts Hearts: Mumma Comes To The Rescue In Freshly Baked Video

Alia Bhatt may be a powerhouse on the big screen, but in her kitchen, she’s still a rookie—albeit a very cute one. In the latest episode of her YouTube series In My Mama’s Kitchen, Alia teams up with her mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan, to whip up an apple crumble. What was meant to be a sweet culinary session turned briefly dramatic when Alia accidentally burnt her hand, prompting an outpouring of motherly TLC from Soni.

Titled “Burnt my hand for this one,” the video dropped on Alia’s YouTube channel on Monday and has already won hearts online. It kicks off with Soni gathering ingredients, while Alia insists on doing the cooking. “Let me do it. This is about me learning how to cook,” she declares. Soni cheekily responds, “I thought this was about me cooking and you looking.” Classic mom banter!

As the apple crumble baked, the duo debated who would eat the dessert. “We’ll send some to Shaheen, some for Raha,” Soni said, before adding with a laugh, “and then you better get it out of my house.”

But things took a turn when Alia, eager to sample the finished dish, touched a hot tray and let out an urgent, “Mumma!” In true mom mode, Soni swooped in, calmly instructing her to run her hand under water. Fans melted over the interaction. “That ‘mumma’ when Alia got hurt was pure bliss,” one commented. Another wrote, “Alia is such a baby in front of her mom, it’s adorable.”

The comments section became a tribute to the duo’s warm bond. “Fav mother-daughter duo! Can’t wait till Raha joins them in the kitchen,” gushed one fan. Another joked, “Alia, it’s only your second recipe and you’ve already burnt your hand. Iconic.”

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Jigra. While the film earned her critical praise, it struggled at the box office. She’s next set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and will also lead Alpha, a spy thriller in YRF’s spyverse, dropping December 25.