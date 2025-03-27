Politics, Parliament And Priyanka: Kangana Ranaut’s Behind-The-Scenes Moments

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who recently won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, has been offering her Instagram followers candid glimpses of life inside Parliament. Her latest post featured a surprising moment with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, capturing a lighthearted exchange between members across party lines.

In the picture shared on her Instagram Stories, Kangana is seen engaged in conversation with TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee while Priyanka Gandhi smiles with her head slightly down. Other parliamentarians in the background appear amused by the conversation. Captioning the post, Kangana wrote, “World is a stage and we are all playing our roles, a light-hearted moment today with fellow parliamentarians. #ParliamentDay”

This is not the first time Kangana has shared such candid moments. Last week, she posted a photo of MPs waiting for a session to resume, writing, “Parliament adjourned till 2 PM, everyone is waiting for it to start again.” The posts have offered a rare behind-the-scenes look at Parliament, showing moments of camaraderie beyond heated debates.

Kangana’s Political Journey

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections marked Kangana’s entry into politics, where she secured a victory over Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency. Since then, she has been vocal about political affairs while balancing her identity as a Bollywood star.

Films and the Priyanka Gandhi Connection

On the film front, Kangana’s latest directorial venture, Emergency, was released earlier this year. The film, based on the Emergency imposed by the then-Congress government from 1975 to 1977, faced delays due to censor issues and received mixed reviews before underperforming at the box office. It is now streaming on Netflix.

Interestingly, Kangana recently revealed that she invited Priyanka Gandhi to watch the film. Speaking to PTI, she shared, “I met Priyanka Gandhi in Parliament, and she was complimenting me on my work and my hair. So, I told her about Emergency and suggested she should watch it. She said, ‘Okay, maybe.’”

Despite their political differences, Kangana’s social media posts hint at unexpected moments of interaction between rival parties, making her parliamentary journey all the more intriguing.