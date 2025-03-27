Aishwarya Rai’s Car Hit By A Bus In Mumbai, Videos And Pictures Shared On Social Media

After the horrific car accident of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s wife Sonali, and two others, now the reports of an accident of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are coming to the fore. It is being said that Aishwarya’s car has been hit by a bus in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the claimed incident are also viral on the internet, in which her grey luxury car is standing in the middle of the road, and there is a bus behind it.

Aishwarya Rai’s Car

Since this news was shared among the fans, it made her fans upset; however, now it is being claimed that the actress was not in the car. A video of Aishwarya Rai’s car colliding with a bus in Mumbai has surfaced on the Instagram page of paps on the evening of March 26. The incident caused a stir as her security guards got out of the car to check the situation, in which some part of her car got damaged. However, there was not much damage.

Aishwarya Rai

It is being said that after Aishwarya Rai’s car collided with the bus, a crowd had gathered there to check on the people inside the care. The comforting thing is that the actress was not in the car. The way was cleared shortly after the incident, and traffic was open. Let us tell you that the actress often travels in this car worth Rs 1.30 crore and Abhishek Bachchan is also seen in it. The couple bought it only last year.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai has been away from films for quite some time now. But she is often in the headlines due to her personal life. She was last seen with Abhishek Bachchan at the wedding of director Ashutosh Gowariker’s son, whose pictures went viral on social media. Before this, the actress was spotted with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek at Aaradhya’s school function.