Mr. Perfectionist Aka Aamir Khan Made His YouTube Debut With ‘Aamir Khan Talkies’, Shared News On Instagram

Aamir Khan was last seen in ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, and after that he announced to take a break from the acting world. Even after a long time, he did not appear on screen but kept working behind the scenes. He has now started his YouTube channel, which he announced on his official Instagram handle. And has told his fans what kind of content he will be sharing on his channel.

Let us tell you that Aamir Khan shared a video on social media and said, ‘Friends, for a long time I have had this idea in my mind that I should share with you the films and work I have done in my career and can talk about it openly. There is a small story behind every big scene, so I always thought that I should create a platform where I can share all this with you guys. But to date, I have never been able to do it. I also created a website for Aamir Khan Productions, and you must have seen Coming Soon, for the last 25 years.’

He further said, ‘So finally we started this YouTube channel named Aamir Khan Talkies which I was thinking about for so many years, finally I will be able to do it and will be able to share my thoughts with you. There will be the director’s point of view as to why the director shot this scene. We will have group discussions. You will hear the actors’ thoughts about those who have been associated with our films in the past years’.

Aamir further said, ‘You will also hear the technicians’ words. You will hear the directors’ and writers’ words. You will also get to see the films, the scenes of the films, and hear the stories behind making the film. This thing also used to go around in my mind that whatever I want to share with my audience, I should be able to do it directly, there should be no one else in between. And this will also give me a chance to hear your voice. I will get a chance to read your comments.’