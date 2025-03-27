Turkish Actor Cavit Çetin Güner Looks Exact Replica of Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli, Pictures Inside

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli has always been in the discussions for his personal and professional life. He often gets praise for his bonding with his wife, Anushka Sharma; however, this time he is being discussed for his lookalike. Yes, Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Güner’s several pictures are being shared fiercely on social media at this time. A user shared pictures of Cavit Çetin from the Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, which have set the internet on fire since he is looking just like the replica of Virat Kohli.

Turkish Actor Cavit Çetin Güner

Actually, Cavit Çetin looks exactly like Virat Kohli seeing which fans are surprised. Some users even took a dig at Anushka Sharma, calling Cavit Çetin and Virat Kohli lookalikes, and said that even she would not be able to differentiate between them. Let us tell you that recently, a social media user shared a screenshot of actor Cavit Çetin Güner from the Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul and wrote, ‘Anushka Sharma’s husband’s TV debut’.

In the picture shared on social media, the actor looks exactly like Virat Kohli, seeing which everyone got stunned and said that this is exactly Virat Kohli. A user, seeing the pictures of the Turkish actor, wrote, ‘Same to same but still different, very scary.’ Another user wrote, ‘This is not a joke. The first time I saw the character of Dogan Bey in ‘Ertugrul’, I thought what is Kohli doing in a Turkish series?’

One user even mentioned Anushka Sharma on this post and wrote, ‘What is even more funny is that Anushka still won’t be able to differentiate between them because of ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’.’ Some people also shared funny memes and gifs of Anushka Sharma reacting to the pictures of her husband resembling Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Güner.