Salman Khan Said He Wishes To Work With Young Actresses Like Ananya Pandey And Janhvi Kapoor, Deets Inside

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Sikander’ is soon going to be released in theaters, and because of this, he is promoting his film vigorously. After being trolled for days about the age difference with the actress of the film, he recently broke his silence on the age difference with Rashmika Mandanna. Now he has said that he would like to work with young actresses of the industry like Ananya Pandey and Janhvi Kapoor.

Salman Khan recently attended a press conference in which he said, ‘If I want to work with Ananya or Janhvi, people have made it difficult for me, because then they talk about the age difference. I work with them thinking that it is giving them a good opportunity, and that is why I will continue to work with them.’ Let us tell you that Ananya is 33 years younger than Salman and Janhvi is 31 years younger.

Salman is 59 years old, and Rashmika Mandana is 28 years old, and there is a difference of 31 years between them. On this, Salman had said that if the heroine or her father doesn’t have a problem working with the actor then why should others have? He also said that he will even work with Rashmika’s kids if she gives permission.

Talking about the lack of multi-starrer films in Bollywood, Salman said, “I once suggested a filmmaker to make something with a star-studded cast. But all the actors of this era refused to work with each other.” Comparing it with his era, he said, “Actors have become very insecure. We were comfortable doing multi-cast films because for us, it was about bringing all our fans together to make the film a hit.” He further said that actors should experiment with their work to make fans crazy with their performances.