‘Nepotism? I Love It!’: Salman Khan’s Candid Take On Bollywood, Legacy

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sikandar. On Wednesday, the actor interacted with the media at a hotel in Mumbai, offering candid thoughts on a variety of topics, including his views on nepotism in the film industry.

When asked about being considered a ‘self-made’ star, Salman disagreed with the notion. He explained, “Nobody in this world is self-made. I don’t believe in that. It’s all teamwork. Had my father not come to Mumbai from Indore, I would have been farming there. It was his decision that paved the way for me.”

Salman emphasised that his success wasn’t solely his own doing and was the result of his father’s move to Mumbai. He went on to reflect on the choice he had, whether to return to his roots or continue his father’s legacy in Mumbai. Salman humorously commented on the term “nepotism,” saying, “People bring new terms for all this, like that thing all of you use a lot – nepotism. I love it.”

Later, during the session, the conversation turned to new talent entering the industry. A journalist mentioned Raveena Tandon’s daughter, which led Salman to mistakenly think they were referring to Kangana Ranaut. He jokingly asked, “Kangana ki beti aa rahi hain?” (Is Kangana’s daughter entering the industry?). Upon realising the mix-up, he quipped, “Now if Kangana’s daughter is coming, will she do films or join politics?” His playful comment sparked laughter, and when the subject of nepotism was brought up, Salman remarked, “Yeah, she or he will have to do something else.”

Upcoming Projects

As the conversation turned to “Sikandar”, Salman encouraged the audience to go to theatres and watch the film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi. The film is set for release on May 30, coinciding with Eid. Salman also mentioned the releases of “L2: Empuraan”, starring Mohanlal, and “Jaat”, starring Sunny Deol, wishing success for all three films.

With much anticipation surrounding Sikandar, Salman expressed hope that the films would perform well and bring joy to audiences, especially during the festive Eid season.