‘Tom Was My Man!’: TikToker’s Wild Zendaya Love Triangle Claim Sparks Meme Fest

Zendaya and Tom Holland have shared four years of romance, with reports suggesting the Spider-Man actor proposed during the last holiday season. However, a TikToker, @jazmineisblack, has stirred controversy by claiming, “Tom Holland cheated on Zendaya with me.”

In a dramatic video, the TikToker said, “I met Tom in 2020, and we started dating in 2024 while he was still with Zendaya. Now he’s apparently marrying her? Let’s talk about it.” Wearing a bear graphic T-shirt, the TikToker continued, “Zendaya, sis, if you’re watching this, he is not loyal. You may have won this round, but Tom was my man — I was the woman on his mind.”

The bizarre confession quickly went viral, triggering a storm of reactions online. Social media users couldn’t help but mock the outlandish claim. One user wrote, “I don’t blame Tom, we all would, to be honest.” Another joked, “They could show me a sex tape and I still wouldn’t believe it.” A third chimed in, “I’m the President of the United States, then.”

Some defended the humor behind the video, insisting it was satire. “His humour is lost on so many of you,” one commenter said. “Why are people taking this seriously?”

Zendaya and Tom first met in 2016 while filming ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. Their undeniable chemistry as Peter Parker and MJ sparked immediate speculation about a real-life romance. Despite constant fan theories, both actors maintained they were just friends for years.

Their relationship eventually went public, and fans have since admired their low-key yet affectionate bond. From red carpet moments to heartfelt birthday posts, their love story has become one of Hollywood’s most adored.

The recent cheating allegation, though clearly far-fetched to many, has only highlighted the couple’s strong fan support. Social media continues to dismiss the TikToker’s rant as a publicity stunt or an attempt at satire gone wrong.