Vijay Pe Tantra, Paparazzi Pe Control: Tamannaah Bhatia Dodges Breakup Buzz With Sass

Tamannaah Bhatia is once again lighting up headlines — and not just for her acting chops. The actor has been in the spotlight recently over two hot topics: her rumoured breakup with actor Vijay Varma and her unexpectedly close friendship with Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani. While Tamannaah has spoken warmly about her bond with Rasha — brushing off any concerns about the age gap — she’s remained suspiciously silent on the alleged split with Vijay.

But during a recent press event for her upcoming supernatural thriller Odela 2, a journalist sneakily brought up the “Vijay” topic — albeit with a clever twist.

The question? “Aisi koi personality hai jiske upar aap tantra mantra ki vidya se Vijay haasil karna chahti hai?” (Is there any personality you’d want to use occult powers on to achieve ‘Vijay’/victory?) With a knowing smile, Tamannaah shot back, “Yeh toh aap pe hi karna padega. Fir saare paparazzi mere mutthi mein honge. What do you say, kar lein? Sir pe hi karlein?” Translation: “I’ll have to try it on you — then I’ll have all the paparazzi in my control.”

Cue the blushing, giggles, and wild speculation.

Netizens wasted no time diving deep into her reaction. One fan declared, “It is what it is — ab breakup hogaya toh sharmayegi bhi na! Pyar to hai hi.” Another claimed, “Pyaar chehre se tapak raha hai.” Others took a more grounded route, cheering her composure post-breakup. “That’s the spirit — breakup? Take it easy,” one user noted, while another insisted, “He doesn’t deserve her. Acting-wise, she’s way superior.”

Whether it was a slip, a strategy, or just sass, Tamannaah’s cheeky answer has definitely kept the gossip mill grinding.

Tamannaah’s next film Odela 2, directed by Ashok Teja, is a Telugu supernatural thriller that promises chills and thrills. The film hits theatres on April 17.