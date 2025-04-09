‘Bigg Boss? I’d Rather Be Committed’: Kunal Kamra Declines With Savage Swipe

In a move that’s both classic Kamra and classically savage, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has revealed that he was approached to join the next season of Bigg Boss, the reality show famously hosted by Salman Khan. But rather than taking the bait for potential fame and 24×7 surveillance, Kamra responded with his signature wit — and total rejection.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kamra shared a screenshot of a message allegedly from a casting agent for the show. The message read, “I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss and your name came up as someone they might find interesting… Honestly, it’s such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience.”

Kamra’s reply? “I would much rather check into a mental hospital…” He even added a soundtrack from Salman Khan’s Radhe, just to spice things up.

While it remains unclear whether the offer was for Bigg Boss OTT or the upcoming Bigg Boss 19, Kamra’s response made his stance unmistakably clear.

This development comes as Kamra continues to be embroiled in controversy. The comedian is facing legal action over comments made about Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde during a stand-up gig. The remarks led to a police summons and an FIR for alleged defamation and public mischief. Kamra, who claims to have received over 500 death threats following the row, has temporarily left Mumbai and relocated to Tamil Nadu.

He has since sought relief from the Madras High Court and received interim protection from arrest by Mumbai Police.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kamra recently called out BookMyShow for allegedly delisting his shows without proper explanation. In response, the platform said Kamra had “misrepresented facts,” escalating the standoff further.

Whether it’s a court summons or a casting call, Kunal Kamra seems to have a punchline — and a clapback — for everything.