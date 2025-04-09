Famous Bollywood Singer Sonu Nigam Beautifully Imitates Late Actress Sridevi’s Voice In A Song

Sonu Nigam is one of the most loved and talented singers of the entertainment industry. These days a fun video of Bollywood’s favorite singer Sonu Nigam has surfaced on social media in which he is seen having fun while singing with many other legendary singers. During this funny conversation, Sonu Nigam is also seen imitating late beautiful Bollywood actress Sridevi’s voice very beautifully.

It is quite evident that Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has made a different identity in terms of singing for himself. Whether he has to sing in a normal voice or in a girl’s voice, he sings every song brilliantly in both male and female voices. In a video which is getting immensely viral on social media, Sonu Nigam suddenly starts singing in Sridevi’s voice while singing with singer Jolly Mukherjee, which people are not tired of praising.

In this viral video, apart from singer Jolly Mukherjee, Hariharan, Jaswinder Narula, many famous singers are seen enjoying together with Sonu Nigam. Sonu is seen matching his tune with everyone. In this video, Sonu Nigam is seen singing the song ‘O Meri Chandni’ in Sridevi’s voice with singer Jolly Mukherjee which has amazed people for his unique singing style. Ever since, this video was shared on the internet, people are surprised to hear the clarity with which he has replicated this voice.

Let us tell you that recently an event was organized where many famous singers from the industry were seen together. Many videos and pictures of the same event are available on the internet and garnered praise from the fans for his talent. Apart from these singers, famous chef Sanjeev Kapoor also attended this party along with singer Sonu Nigam. In this video, Sonu Nigam’s jugalbandi with singers is being liked a lot.