Om Puri’s First Wife Seema Kapoor Opened Up On Facing Betrayal In Her Marriage And Losing Her Child

Late Bollywood actor Om Puri’s first wife Seema Kapoor has recently opened up about her tumultuous marriage. It is being said that their marriage broke down because of involvement of another woman in their life. Let us tell you that Seema recently spoke about her relationship and said that she was pregnant at the time and after a point, the betrayal became unbearable for her. She left, but her child did not survive.

In an interview, Seema said that Om Puri sent her Rs 25,000 as compensation of her broken marriage through a secretary, but she refused to accept the money. During this interaction, she also recalled how things got worse when Om Puri confessed his love for another woman, a journalist named Nandita. Let us tell you that Om Puri also had a son from this marriage with Nandita.

In an interview with a YouTuber, Seema recalled that Om met Nandita while working on the Hollywood film ‘City of Joy’. During this, she said, ‘Everything was going well after our marriage, but that film turned my life upside down, my good friend Renu Saluja, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s first wife, knew about the affair. But she and Sudhir Mishra and everyone else took it as a phase, that it will not impact my life.’

Seema further said, ‘They thought everything would be normal after the film. I came to know about the affair much later, when I was in Delhi. He called me to tell me that he was dating someone else and my friends said he just wanted attention.’ But Seema knew from the tone of his voice that he was not joking. He told her that he wanted a divorce, but Seema could not believe her ears.