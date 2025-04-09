Avinash Dwivedi Gifted New BMW Car To His Wife Sambhavna Seth For The Success of His Film ‘Dupahiya’

Actor and content creator Avinash Dwivedi’s web series ‘Dupahiya’ which was recently released on OTT was well liked by the audience and was showered with immense love from the fans. After the success of this series, Avinash fulfilled his heartfelt promise to his wife, actress, dancer, and India’s one of the most popular YouTuber and social media influencer Sambhavna Seth by gifting her the car of her dreams.

Gifting the favorite car of his wife, Avinash has shown a glimpse of this on his official social media handle. In an emotional post shared on social media, Avinash Dwivedi wrote, ‘I thought if the ‘Dupahiya’ goes far, then the four wheeler of our dreams will come to the house.’ Let us tell you that Avinash posted a post full of praise for his wife and told how Sambhavna supported him in difficult times.

Sharing the post and his happiness with his fans, the famous actor and writer wrote, ‘From the beginning, you stood with me. Not only as my partner but also as my strength, my biggest support and stood with me in every storm. Even when I doubted myself, you believed in me. And I am very thankful for it.’ Apart from praising his wife, Avinash also dedicated this moment to his and wife Sambhavna’s parents.

Avinash said, ‘This moment is not just ours, but is the blessing of our parents. Though your parents are not with us today, I know they are smiling from above, blessing us from heaven and Coco and Cherry sitting lovingly on their laps.’ Let us tell you that, he described the gifted car as ‘more than just a car’, which is a symbol of the couple’s journey, sacrifice and victory and said, ‘This is a small way to say thank you for being my rock, my backbone and my biggest blessing.’