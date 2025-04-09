Apoorva Mukhija Shared First Post After ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy, Shared R*pe And D*ath Threats She Received 

Social media influencer and small screen actress Apoorva Mukhija has shared her first post exactly two months after Samay Raina’s popular show ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy. But unlike her previous posts, this post is quite scary in which she has shown glimpses of the dirty threats she received during the controversy over the show ‘India’s Got Latent’ on her social media, following which she deleted her Instagram account.

Let us tell you that influencer Apoorva Mukhija has made her first post after two months of the controversy. In this post, she has told how deeply that controversy affected her and her entire family. During this conversation she, also revealed that after her comment on Samay Raina’s show, she is getting rape and death threats which were turning severe with each day passing.

Actually, Apoorva Mukhija got into trouble due to the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy that started in February this year. Exactly two months after the controversy started, Apoorva has shared her first post in which she has shared screenshots of hundreds of comments filled with dirty and baseless threats and wrote, ‘And this is not even 1%.’

In this post, she has shared screenshots of hundreds of comments filled with dirty and baseless threats.The first slide of the post reads, ‘Trigger warning: This post contains acid attack, rape threats and death threats.’ The next 19 slides contain hundreds of messages and comments filled with hate, abuse, filth, rape threats and death threats for her. One comment read, ‘Cheap girl, aren’t you ashamed?’ Another said, She is as responsible as Ranbir Allahbadia for that comment’. Another said, ‘Why no FIR was filed against this cheap girl?’