Akshay Kumar Shared ofSurprising Pictures of His Kathakali Attire Before The Release of His Upcoming Film ‘Kesari 2’

Our Khiladi Kumar Aka Akshay Kumar has shown a glimpse of himself before the release of his upcoming film ‘Kesari 2’, which is surprising. Actually, Akshay Kumar is seen in the costume of a Kathakali dancer in this picture which has forced people to speculate several kinds of things about the actor. Let us tell you that in this film, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the role of lawyer and politician C Shankaran Nair.

Actually, Akshay Kumar is in the news these days for the upcoming film ‘Kesari 2’ in which he will be seen opposite Ananya Pandey. Recently, the trailer of this film was also released. People have liked the trailer and now fans are waiting for the release. Increasing the enthusiasm of the audience, Akshay Kumar has posted a glimpse of his character from the film, on which fans as well as industry stars are reacting.

Akshay, who is seen in Kathakali costume, will play the role of C Shankaran Nair in this film, who fought for justice after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. With this picture, he has written, ‘This is not a costume. It is a symbol – of tradition, of resistance, of truth, of my nation. C Shankaran Nair did not fight with weapons. He fought the British Empire with the law and his soul was on fire. This April 18, we bring you the court case he never taught in textbooks.

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ was released on April 3, which is inspired by true events. The film will present the situation after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the fight for justice led by former Indian National Congress president and lawyer C Shankaran Nair. Ananya Pandey and R Madhavan are also seen in the film along with Akshay.