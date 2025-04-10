Kapil 2.0: Funnyman Turns Fitman, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Comedian Kapil Sharma turned heads at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday afternoon, sporting a dramatically leaner frame and a fresh new vibe. Dressed in an all-grey ensemble with dark sunglasses, Kapil’s stylish-yet-casual look revealed a noticeable weight loss that fans couldn’t help but gush over.

The internet erupted in reaction to Kapil’s transformation. “He looks good,” wrote a fan, while another quipped, “How is everyone getting so thin, tell us too.” A third added, “He’s looking very smart now.” Some even drew comparisons to filmmaker Karan Johar’s recent weight loss journey, with comments like “Taking Karan Johar’s route” and “Karan Johar ke baad Kapil bhi on same track (After Karan Johar, Kapil too is on the same track).”

While many celebrated his makeover, a few couldn’t resist speculating on the reason behind the weight drop. Theories ranged from the use of the trending weight loss drug Ozempic to more bizarre guesses like effects of the Covid vaccine.

Kapil’s weight journey has seen its share of ups and downs. He had previously shed significant kilos a few years ago, only to gain them back later. Lately, however, he’s been consistent with his fitness, regularly sharing dapper photos on social media that flaunt his evolving look.

Big screen comeback on the cards

Adding to the buzz, Kapil also gave fans something else to talk about earlier this week. On Monday, coinciding with Eid, he unveiled the poster of his upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, a sequel to his 2015 debut comedy.

The first film, directed by Abbas-Mustan, was a chaotic comedy of errors where Kapil juggled multiple marriages. The sequel promises more madness, this time under the direction of Anukalp Goswami. In the newly released poster, Kapil is seen once again at the altar, dressed in a white sherwani, hinting at another round of hilarious confusion.

From airport abs to altar antics—Kapil Sharma is clearly in his comeback era, and fans are all for it.