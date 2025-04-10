Singer Abhijeet Takes Dig At AR Rahman Made For Making Padma Awardees Wait On Bench

Playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has stirred the pot with a sharp jab at music maestro AR Rahman, alleging that the composer once made celebrated artists—including Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardees—wait for hours outside his studio, only to never show up.

Recalling a particular incident from 1999 during the recording of the song Ae Nazneen Suno Na for the film Dil Hi Dil Mein, Abhijeet told ANI that the atmosphere at Rahman’s studio was far from respectful towards fellow artists. The song remains their only collaboration to date.

“Rahman saab ke andar kya hai ki… maine aise-aise Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri walo ko neeche bench pe baithe hue dekha hai,” Abhijeet said, describing how decorated musicians were allegedly made to sit on a bench downstairs for nearly three hours, chatting to pass the time. “Main apni ghadi dekh raha tha… Rahman saab utre hi nahi.”

Abhijeet further revealed that he ended up recording the song with Rahman’s assistant and left the studio without meeting the composer. “You have to believe that this is how Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardees were treated there,” he added.

His remarks have sparked a conversation around respect and hierarchy in the Indian music industry, especially when it involves National award-winning and Padma-honoured figures.

Ironically, Rahman himself is no stranger to the Padma honours—he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2010, making him part of the very circle of artists Abhijeet claims were disrespected.

The two have not worked together since, and this revelation may explain the artistic distance. While Rahman remains known for his global collaborations and low-profile persona, Abhijeet’s recent comments put a rare spotlight on what might go on behind the velvet curtains of musical stardom.

Whether Rahman will respond remains to be seen, but for now, the beat drops not in the studio, but in public opinion.