‘Ukhaad Lo Jo Ukhaadna Hai’, Arya Babbar Shared a Picture With Prateik And Juhi On National Siblings Day

Veteran Bollywood actor Raj Babbar first got married to his girlfriend Nadira Zaheer and had two children, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar. After this, Raj married Smita Patil and had a son, Prateik Babbar, who recently changed his surname and opted for Prateik Smita Patil. Recently, the Babbar family came into the news when Prateik and his wife Priya Banerjee did not include father Raj, stepbrother Arya, and stepsister Juhi in their wedding celebrations.

Meanwhile, now Arya has shared a photo with his brother and sister on National Sibling Day, putting an end to all the speculations regarding the rift in the family. Let us tell you that Arya Babbar shared a photo with Juhi and Prateik on his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, ‘Apne toh apne hote hain. PS: Ukhad lo jo ukhadna hai.’ Happy Sibling Day 2025, Picture Perfect, Grateful, Bhai Behan, Babbar Sher.’

During a recent media interaction, Prateik Babbar had said in an interview to one of the media houses, ‘I don’t care about the consequences of this. I just care about how I will feel when I hear this name. I have to completely connect with my mother, her name, and her legacy. I don’t think there is a need to taint that legacy with any other name, if you understand what I’m saying. It should just be her name and her legacy. That’s what I’m trying to be. I’m trying to be like my mother, not like my father.’

When asked about his differences with the Babbar family, Prateik said that the situation is complicated and he will talk about it only when he feels emotionally ready for it. Apart from this, let us tell you that Prateik didn’t invite his father or siblings to the wedding and tied the knot to his long term girlfriend in an intimate wedding which was attended by close friends and family.