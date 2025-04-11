Ranveer Allahabadia Breaks Down In Front of Emraan Hashmi In His Latest Podcast, Deets Inside

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has finally returned to work mode after the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy that is still live among netizens who are trolling Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer till date. He recently shared a new podcast on his YouTube channel in which he interviewed Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi. During this, he talked about his ‘low phase’. During this, the actor said that the word friend is misused in Bollywood.

Let us tell you that Emraan Hashmi is currently promoting his upcoming movie ‘Ground Zero’, which will be released on April 25 in the theatres. He spoke openly about the ups and downs of showbiz in Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast. During this, when Ranveer mentioned his ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy, the actor immediately said, ‘Everyone knows this.’ After this, the actor consoled him and told him about such incidents happening in the industry.

Emraan further told Ranveer, ‘When you are in trouble, you come to know who your true friends are. Everyone else goes away quietly. And then you are left with those people who really matter. When you are in trouble, they are the ones who support you. These are your real friends.’ Emraan then spoke about the glamorous facade associated with Bollywood and how many relationships are formed based on convenience rather than real feelings.

Emraan also said, ‘This word ‘friend’ – it is one of the most misused words in our industry. The people you party with, who come into your life to get something from you, they are need-based relationships, not real friendships. This is also a part of glamour.’ Recalling the difficult times of his life, Emraan said, ‘I have been fortunate to ride the wave of success in my career. But around 2018-2019, when some of my films did not do well at the box office, that was probably the worst time for me.’