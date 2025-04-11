Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Nasha’ From ‘Raid 2’ Finally Released, Making People Crazy With Outstanding Moves

Tamannaah Bhatia made everyone crazy with her beautiful dance moves in “Aaj Ki Raat” song from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer “Stree 2”. Since then, people were eager to watch her dance again, and now, finally, the wait is over because the first song of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film ‘Raid 2’ has been released, in which Tamannaah Bhatia is creating magic with her style. A few days ago, a small glimpse of the song was shown in the trailer.

Ending this wait, a song named ‘Nasha’ has finally been released on YouTube, which will dominate your playlist. On April 11, the makers of ‘Raid 2’ released the first track of the film ‘Nasha’ in which Tamannaah Bhatia is grabbing everyone’s attention with her amazing dance moves. After the song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from ‘Stree 2’, the actress is once again grabbing everyone’s attention with her sensual moves.

From gusts of wind to several background dancers, sharp movements, and her belly dance, this song will mesmerize you with Tamannaah’s beauty. This 2:56-minute song is written by Jaani and sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachet Tandon, Divya Kumar, and Sumantho Mukherjee. Its music is given by White Noise Collectives and choreographed by Piyush-Shazia.

The caption with the post shared on Instagram reads, ‘Ye Nasha Kabhi Na Utre, Har Dil Ki Ek Hi @TamannaSpeaks.’ As soon as the song was released, internet users started talking about the song in the comments section. One user wrote, ‘First ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ now ‘Nasha”, another fan asked, ‘When will Honey Singh’s song come?”, while the third fan said, ‘The babe is increasing the temperature’. Apart from this, a fan said, ‘She is really killing everyone with her moves’.