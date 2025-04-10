Ready To Bounce Back Soon: Tahira Kashyap Shares Sunflower Glee Amid Cancer Recovery

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap recently shared that her breast cancer has relapsed after seven years. Now back home after undergoing treatment, she has assured fans that she’s on the road to recovery.

On Wednesday, Tahira posted an update on Instagram, accompanied by a cheerful photo of herself holding a sunflower. She expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she received after sharing news of her relapse. “Basking in all the love and prayers! They are magical. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Back home and recovering,” she wrote.

In a heartfelt message, she added, “Some of you are praying for me, and some I don’t even know—and yet I feel your goodness. I send all my gratitude to everyone. When a connection goes beyond relationships, it’s called Humanity, the highest form of spirituality.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Support poured in from friends and fellow celebrities. Mandira Bedi commented, “I’m saying a prayer for you every day.” RajKummar Rao called her “the strongest girl ever” and sent her love. Twinkle Khanna sent a “big hug,” while Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana, Hina Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar left heart emojis to show their support.

Tahira revealed her relapse earlier this week. She wrote on Instagram, “Seven year itch or the power of regular screening—it’s a perspective. I’d like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone. Round 2 for me… I still got this.”

She continued with an optimistic note: “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When it throws them again, you calmly make your favorite kala khatta and sip it with good intentions. It’s a better drink, and you know you’ll give it your best once again.”

Tahira was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She has been open about her journey, often sharing personal moments and encouraging regular health check-ups. Married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, the couple has two children—a son and a daughter.