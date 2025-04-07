‘Round 2 For Me… I Still Got This’: Tahira Kashyap Shares Breast Cancer Relapse

Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap revealed on World Health Day that her breast cancer has relapsed for the second time. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, she opened up about returning to treatment while encouraging early screening for others.

“Seven year itch or the power of regular screening—it’s a perspective. I’d like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me… I still got this,” she wrote, urging her followers to prioritise regular health checkups, especially mammograms.

In her caption, Tahira maintained her signature humour and optimism: “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions.”

Her post was accompanied by hashtags like #regularscreening, #mammogram, #breastcancer, and #gratitude, with a poignant reminder that April 7 was World Health Day.

Fans and followers responded with overwhelming support. One wrote, “God challenges only their own kids; we shall overcome.” Another called her a “lioness”, while many praised her strength, courage, and candour.

Tahira was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Just last month, she posted a reflective message alongside a picture from her treatment, where she sported a clean-shaven head. “Let everyone’s experience be a reminder to value our lives… Early breast cancer detection is curable, not just treatable,” she had written.

In a recent public appearance, she highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and accessible healthcare, saying, “Cancer is a journey that tests your strength, resilience, and faith. Thanks to government schemes, millions can now hope for a better future.”

Tahira’s directorial debut, Sharmajee Ki Beti, premiered on Prime Video in June 2024. The film explores the lives and aspirations of middle-class women across generations.

By speaking openly about her diagnosis, Tahira continues to inspire conversations around health, courage, and the importance of timely detection.