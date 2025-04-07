‘Not Just Govinda’s Son!’: Sunita Ahuja Defends Yashvardhan’s Bollywood Debut

As her son steps into the ever-critical, spotlight-soaked world of Bollywood, Sunita Ahuja has a message for the skeptics: “He’s not riding on Govinda’s name—he’s walking his own path.”

In a candid chat with Times Now, the wife of Bollywood icon Govinda and proud mother of debutant Yashvardhan Ahuja opened up about the judgment, pressure, and prayers that come with being a star kid. With Yashvardhan all set to make his acting debut in a romantic drama directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh, Sunita says the journey hasn’t been a cakewalk—it’s been a grind, and she’s had front-row seats to every audition, rejection, and rehearsal.

“People think star kids have it easy,” she said. “But carrying a legacy like Govinda’s isn’t light. People expect magic on day one. But Yash is carving his own path—step by step, role by role. He’s worked hard, he’s waited, and he’s earned this.”

Yashvardhan, who has previously assisted on big-budget films like Dishoom, Baaghi, and Kick 2, apparently spent nine years auditioning before landing his first film. According to Sunita, that perseverance is rarely acknowledged in an industry quick to brand newcomers as “nepo kids.”

Beyond the hustle, Sunita admits she’s leaned on faith for strength. “I’ve been praying to Mata Rani every single day—for fame, yes, but also for protection from negativity and the evil eye,” she shared. “Let him earn name, wealth, and love—but above all, may he stay humble and kind.”

The debut, backed by producers Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind, and SKN Films, will also star Babil Khan—another star kid navigating legacy and limelight. And while buzz is building, thanks in part to a viral dance video of Yash grooving with Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha to Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Sunita says her son is focused on the craft, not the chatter.

“I just want people to give him a fair chance,” she added. “Judge him for his work, not his surname.”