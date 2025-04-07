‘Not A Trained Singer’: Jasleen Royal Gets Candid After Coldplay Concert Backlash

Months after her much-criticised opening act for Coldplay’s Mumbai concert, singer Jasleen Royal is reclaiming her narrative — one vulnerable moment at a time. In her newly released mini-documentary Dare To Dream, the indie-pop singer opens up about the harsh trolling, behind-the-scenes chaos, and the emotional rollercoaster that followed her performance at DY Patil Stadium.

The video opens with a visibly shaken Jasleen scrolling through her phone as her team rallies around her backstage on Day 2 of the concert. Grappling with the aftermath of online hate, she seeks clarity on what went wrong during her previous night’s performance. “It wasn’t fine yesterday. What was the problem yesterday? Why were my in-ears bursting?” she asks, clearly distressed. A team member apologises, taking responsibility for the technical hiccup: “The creative part I will leave to you, but for the technical part, we are sorry.”

But the tech troubles were only the tip of the iceberg.

Jasleen lays bare the emotional weight of the public backlash in a raw, teary-eyed confession to her crew. “After a certain point, I can feel it like… it’s time to go home. There’s a lot of pressure. I’ll die; I swear I’ll die,” she says, her voice breaking. The documentary doesn’t shy away from these intense moments — it humanises a performer often caught in the harsh spotlight of the internet.

Acknowledging her critics, Jasleen admits, “I am not a trained singer. I don’t want people to think that she didn’t deserve to be here… I am a self-taught musician. I know I’m not perfect. I keep learning every day.”

Her vulnerability is particularly striking given the public backlash she faced from big names like Vishal Dadlani and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. Dadlani didn’t mince words, writing, “How embarrassing! For the country, the artiste, the public, and the scene.”

Still, with Dare To Dream, Jasleen seems determined to move past the noise, one note at a time.