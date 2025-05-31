Falak Naaz Wished For Speedy Recovery of Her Friend Dipika Kakar, Hoping To Meet Her Again After Breaking Their Friendship

Small screen actress Dipika Kakar is suffering from stage 2 liver cancer. She came to know about this recently, and she also gave a health update to the fans through a YouTube vlog. Everyone is praying for her speedy recovery. Meanwhile, her friend Falak Naaz also tried to talk to her, but could not contact her. She had talked about her and Dipika’s friendship breaking up some time ago.

Dipika Kakar And Falak Naaz

Despite this, in this difficult time, she forgot everything and came forward to inquire about her well-being. Let us tell you that Falak Naaz talked about Dipika Kakar having cancer in a conversation with one of the media houses and said that when she came to know about this disease of the actress, she immediately called Shoaib but no one answered her call, and she is waiting for a call back from their end.

Dipika Kakar

She further told, ‘I called both Shoaib and Dipika, but no one answered the call. I could not talk to Dipika personally, but I hope that she will recover from this. May Allah give her Shifa. May she get good health. This is what I will pray for.’ Falak Naaz said that if she gets a chance to talk to Dipika, she will also visit her personally.

Dipika Kakar

However, her calls have not been answered yet, and she feels that Dipika and Shoaib might be busy with hospital visits. Falak wished Dipika a speedy recovery and prayed for her. Let us tell you that it all started with Dipika getting her tests done by the doctors in Mumbai after constantly facing enormous pain in her stomach and finding a tennis-ball-sized tumor in her liver.