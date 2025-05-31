‘Yes, I Live On Streets With Shabana’, Javed Akhtar Replied To Pakistani Actress Bushra Ansari’s ‘He Don’t Get Rented Flat In Mumbai’ Comment

Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari had commented on Javed Akhtar some time back, and said that she does not even get a house on rent in Mumbai. Javed Akhtar has now given a befitting reply to this in an interview. Actually, when Javed Akhtar strongly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack and appealed to the government to take strict action against Pakistan, Bushra Ansari was furious at him.

Javed Akhtar

Bushra then made an objectionable comment on Javed Akhtar and said that he could not even get a house on rent in Mumbai. No one gives him a house on rent. Now, Javed Akhtar reacted to this in an interview and asked, ‘Who are you to tell me when I should talk and when not?’ Javed Akhtar further said, ‘There is a Pakistani actress, Bushra Ansari. She often talks about me. She once advised me to keep quiet. She had said something like Naseeruddin Shah keeps quiet, you should also keep quiet.’

Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar further said, ‘My question to her is, who is she to tell me when I should talk and when not? Who gave you this right, and why do you expect me to follow your advice? We may have many problems within, but if an outsider comes to comment, I am an Indian. Why does he forget this? I will not keep quiet.’

Javed Akhtar

When Javed Akhtar was told that Bushra Ansari has claimed that he does not even get a house on rent in Mumbai, Javed sarcastically replied, ‘Yes, okay, Shabana Azmi and I are sleeping on the streets. What yaar, what should you say now?’ Then Javed Akhtar mentioned the incident due to which Bushra Ansari commented on him not getting a house even on rent. He said, ‘About 25 years ago, Shabana wanted to buy a flat for investment purposes. But the broker said that the owner will not sell his house to any Muslim. But, do you know why she refused? She refused because her parents lived in Sindh, from where these Pakistanis had driven them away.’