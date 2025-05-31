Manisha Rani Is All Set To Make Her Comeback With ‘Haal-e-Dil’ Along With Nishank Verma And Harshad Arora, Deets Inside

Manisha Rani is all set to set the screen on fire after making thousands of people crazy with her acting and charm in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now she is all set to make her fans happy with ‘Haal-e-Dil’. After the announcement of ‘Haal-e-Dil’, the makers have released the full trailer of the show, and it is quite entertaining. ‘Haal-e-Dil’ will start airing from June, and fans cannot wait to watch the show.

Let us tell you that ‘Haal-e-Dil’ stars Manisha Rani, Nishank Verma, Harshad Arora, and Jennifer Emmanuel in lead roles. On May 30, the makers released the full trailer on social media and also announced the show’s premiere date and time. The first episode of ‘Haal-e-Dil’ will be out on June 6 at 1 pm on the Dreamiyata Drama YouTube channel.

As shown in the trailer, ‘Haal-e-Dil’ stars Manisha Rani in the lead role. She is seen playing the wife of Harshad Arora, who will be playing the role of Vivek Chawla. Her name in the show is Indu, but she proudly calls herself Vivek ji’s Mrs. At the beginning of the trailer, Manisha’s character looks happy and fearless. When she finds out that her husband is cheating on her, her world collapses. She is devastated and shocked.

Social media sensation Manisha Rani rose to fame after participating in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. She was one of the finalists and was known for her unfiltered personality. Manisha was loved for her personality. After this, Manisha entered ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’. She also won that show and was then also seen hosting ‘Hip Hop India Season 2’.