Archana Puran Singh Opened Up On Facing Body Shaming In Her Childhood Affecting Her Self-Esteem, Deets Inside

Archana Puran Singh is a famous actress who is known for her laughter and is seen as a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress has often been the subject of jokes on the show for her physical gestures and looks, but she always took it in a positive way. However, in her personal life too, she faced comments that affected her self-esteem and opened up about facing Body shaming in childhood.

Archana Puran Singh

Let us tell you that Archana Puran Singh recently shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel, in which she and her family welcomed Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor to their home. In the vlog, they had several discussions related to fitness and talked about food. During the conversation, Archana asked Anshula about her body insecurities, and she opened up about her battle with PCOS.

Archana Puran Singh

In turn, Archana revealed how she was called by such names when she was a child, which impacted her self-image. Archana said, ‘It had such a deep impact on me that even when my waist grew to 26 inches, I continued to think I was fat.’ Anshula Kapoor agreed and revealed that she finds it hard to receive compliments and always feels that other people are lying about it. However, she has adopted a different approach to accepting herself.

Archana Puran Singh

As a result, she has been working on her fitness, which Archana appreciated. Earlier, a troll had slammed Archana Puran Singh by saying that she looked more like a man than a woman. Instead of ignoring the comment, she called out the troll for his thinking. Later, when asked about the reason behind her reaction, the actress told one of the media houses that she avoids talking to trolls as they only want attention.